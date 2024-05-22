Tui Lolohea remains confident of Huddersfield Giants success after extending stay

As Huddersfield Giants trudged off the field at the Totally Wicked Stadium, there was a sense that their best chance of silverware had gone.

The Giants were not just beaten in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, they were hammered for the second week running.

Huddersfield appeared to have arrived under Ian Watson in 2022 – finishing third in Super League after reaching the cup final – but they have since fallen back into the chasing pack, seemingly a long way behind the likes of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

Tui Lolohea, however, remains convinced that the Giants can compete for honours under Watson, so much so that he has signed a new two-year contract to stay at the John Smith's Stadium until the end of 2026.

"I've been in a final here and a top-four spot – and that's what we want to build to again," said Lolohea.

"We were embarrassed, disappointed and gutted at the weekend. It was a great opportunity gone to waste.

"The vibe on Monday was quiet like there was a funeral happening but we've had some good, honest conversations and it's about our response now.

"Not many teams get to a semi so we're quite blessed. We've been to a final before as well and that could happen again in the next two years – or even this year.

Tui Lolohea has committed his future to Huddersfield. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We need to play some good rugby heading into the back end of the year. I'm always confident."

The playmaker arrived in Super League with Leeds Rhinos in 2019 but ended that year playing for Salford Red Devils in the Grand Final.

Lolohea joined Huddersfield ahead of the 2022 season and has gone on to make 66 appearances, scoring 16 tries.

The Tonga international has found a home in England, to the extent that he intends to stay beyond his rugby career.

Tui Lolohea runs out before the Tottenham final in 2022. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Huddersfield have been pretty loyal to me since I've been here," said Lolohea.

"I didn't really throw myself up too much into the market. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to stay here and am looking forward to the next couple of years.

"I'm in my sixth year in England so most of my professional career has been over here. I'm enjoying it here and my family is enjoying it which is probably the most important part. My plan is to stay here long term.

"It's the longest I've spent at a club in Super League. Another two years and it's definitely going to feel like home.

Tui Lolohea in action during last week's Challenge Cup semi-final. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"There are good times ahead. Hopefully we can get a bit of success here at Huddersfield."

Last week's 46-10 drubbing at the hands of Warrington has left the Giants with a sole focus for the rest of 2024.

Watson's men are four points adrift of the top six ahead of Friday's home clash with Leigh Leopards, a fixture that has taken on extra importance since Huddersfield's cup exit.

To get back to the form that earned them five consecutive wins before the current four-match losing streak, the Giants must strip their game right back, according to Lolohea.

"We've got to get over the cup and focus on the league now," he said. "We're not far off a top-six spot.

"We're a bit disappointed with the last couple of weeks but we've got a great opportunity this weekend against Leigh to play some good rugby and bounce back.

"We've got to do the basics well. Rugby league can be simple sometimes: run hard, tackle hard and do the effort things well. If you do all those things, things start to happen."

In a disappointing season for Huddersfield so far, Lolohea has laid on eight tries, a figure bettered by just six players in the competition.

The 29-year-old ranked just outside the top 10 for assists last year, while only current team-mate Jake Connor – then at Hull FC – provided more in a strong campaign for the Giants in 2022.

The statistics back up Luke Robinson's belief that Lolohea is Huddersfield's key man.

"I feel like Tui is our barometer: if he plays well, we win," said the Giants assistant coach.

"Even in the losses we've had, he's put his hand up and has been one of our shining lights.

"He's playing good, consistent rugby and is one of the best in the league at creating chances. If you look at the statistics, he's always up there for try assists. He can create something out of nothing.