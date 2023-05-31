With just two wins to their name, it is little wonder that Castleford Tigers are happy to draw a line under the first half of the season.

Castleford endured a miserable start to the campaign under Lee Radford and have continued to struggle since Andy Last took over.

The one saving grace is that Wakefield Trinity have been even worse.

Ahead of Saturday's Magic Weekend date with Leeds Rhinos, Alex Mellor has noticed a different mindset in the Castleford camp.

"We've put a bit of a full stop across the season after last week," the second-rower told The Yorkshire Post.

"We're looking at it as a turning point. Things have changed – we've got a lot more standards in training now and are looking at things a bit differently.

"We've spoken about this being the start of the season from now."

After being dumped out of the Challenge Cup by Hull FC, the Tigers were beaten 20-4 by Huddersfield Giants last time out in Super League.

Alex Mellor is looking forward to the second half of the season with optimism. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford have lost six games in a row since getting the better of Wakefield in early April but Mellor is convinced brighter days are on the horizon.

"It's just about breaking this cycle by being positive and managing to scrape that win," said the club's vice-captain.

"It's not about a lack of effort and people not caring; you've got 17 blokes that take the field every week that are desperate to win, absolutely desperate to win.

"Believe you me, it's hurting us more than it's hurting anyone else.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate a try against Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've got to find a spark and a moment when everything comes together. If we get that win, we can get some confidence as a group and start to get on a bit of a roll.

"It feels close, like it's just around the corner, but we're not quite there yet. We're still looking for that all-important win."

The Tigers were minutes away from securing a play-off place in 2022 and came into this season with one of the most experienced squads in Super League.

Mellor admits Castleford's problem may be a mental one after developing a losing habit.

Castleford players look on dejected during the recent Challenge Cup loss to Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"You have to look at that aspect because the talent and professionalism is there, and we care," he said.

"Every box you need to tick is there but we're not getting ourselves over the line.

"The more you lose, the harder that win is to come across. If you're winning loads of games and lose one game, you don't forget how to win and the next week you probably end up winning.

"Because we're in a bit of a rut and a bit of a cycle, it does play on your mind a little bit. You sometimes feel it in the squad that we are finding it tough to win.

"All we need is that one breakthrough moment where everybody remembers what it feels like to get that win and all of a sudden we're on a roll."

Castleford's wretched form leaves the club in a straight shootout with local rivals Wakefield for a place in Super League next season.

The Tigers got the better of Leeds in March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Tigers are four points clear of bottom spot but their losing run offers hope to Mark Applegarth's winless side.

Although they are not getting wrapped up in the situation at the bottom, Mellor concedes that Castleford are fighting for their top-flight status.

"We're more focused on the process than the outcome so each game is more important than the table for us," he said.

"But it is a relegation season and there is a lot at stake so it would be naive not to look at it and think about it.

"We're trying to focus on performing each week and trying to get some wins."

Castleford's next opportunity comes against neighbours Leeds, the team the Tigers broke their 2023 duck against in March.

Mellor is viewing a local derby on a big stage at St James' Park as the perfect chance to spark the season into life.

"Any game against Leeds is a massive game," he said. "You throw Magic Weekend in there and it's a superb occasion as well as the game.

"It's a game we are really looking forward to. We've spoken all season about how this is a huge game for us."

Leeds are facing a selection crisis this week after seeing Aidan Sezer, Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon join a lengthy list of absentees.

Castleford could be forgiven for thinking it is a good time to play Rohan Smith's team – but Mellor knows better than to write off the Rhinos.

"They seem to do really well in adversity," said the former Leeds forward.

"It's been the same for years going back to when I was there. Whenever their backs are against the wall, they seem to put a better performance in which is pretty scary for us to play against.

