WENSLEYDALE RUFC deserved their moment in the Twickenham sun despite a 53-19 defeat to Teddington in the Papa Johns Men’s Counties 2 final, according to hooker Tom Larder.

Wensleydale enjoyed a memorable day out at Twickenham despite defeat to Teddington on Sunday.

The Yorkshire side were outscored seven tries to three on Sunday, with Larder responsible for two of their scores and Jack Nichols grabbing the other.

The result may have gone against Larder’s side, but he insists that reaching the home of English rugby was an outstanding achievement in itself.

“We’ve been here, there and everywhere on this cup run – north, east, south,” he said.

“We’ve had derbies and every game has been a different kind of tough. It’s been a good experience and it’s something the players will carry with them for a long time.

“It’s crazy that we’ve got to this point. Most people don’t even know where Leyburn is so to get to where we are is amazing. Everyone has brought into it and we’re a real tight-knit team.”

It took Teddington just three minutes to take the lead, when centre Tom Williams cut inside to finish off a score after the ball spilled out of a ruck.

Wensleydale came back quickly and soon scored a try of their own when Larder bundled over from the back of a driving maul to make the score 7-5.

Teddington then responded, this time with George Bradford diving spectacularly into the corner and the ding-dong battle continued when Larder went over for his second, cutting an excellent line to crash over and level the scores.

“I think the second was the furthest I’ve scored all season,” said Larder. “It’s always special to score but they came off the back of everyone else’s hard work.

“Mauls are something we take pride in and there’s another seven involved in that, I’m just sat in the armchair at the back and get on the scoreboard but everybody else puts their body on the line to make that happen.”

Williams soon followed and got his second score, powering away through the middle of the Wensleydale defence to regain the lead.

The Londoners then added two further tries before half-time, first through full-back Joe Stainer and then Max Aitkin, putting them 33-12 up at the break.

Two penalties from Bob Beevers took his tally to 15 points but a try from Nichols reduced the gap to 20 points with plenty of time on the clock.

But any chance of a comeback was swiftly shut down though with Teddington adding two more tries, as Stainer secured his double before Matt Poole went over for their seventh try of the afternoon.

Former Scotland captains Stuart Hogg and Stuart McInally remain on course for World Cup swansongs after the pair were named in Gregor Townsend’s 41-man pre-tournament training squad on Tuesday.

The experienced duo announced recently that they will retire from rugby to pursue other interests after this year’s showpiece in France.

While Exeter full-back Hogg was always expected to be included in the squad, there was some doubt about whether Edinburgh hooker McInally would be included.

In a squad of few major surprises, Glasgow back Stafford McDowall and Leicester lock Cam Henderson are the only uncapped players included, although both were involved in the Six Nations squad earlier this year.

