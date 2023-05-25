Castleford Tigers have confirmed they are in talks with two interested parties over a potential takeover.

After discussions with various individuals and consortiums in recent years, the club have issued an update to fans on the situation.

Castleford are 11th in Super League after 12 rounds of the 2023 season.

"We are aware of recent speculation circulating about a potential takeover of the club," read a statement.

Castleford Tigers are in talks over a takeover. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Ian Fulton and the board of directors have made it clear on numerous occasions that they are merely custodians of the club and for the last 10 years the club has had to be run as a business.

"The board are proud that over that period they have managed to run the club on a sound footing while also winning its first-ever League Leaders' Shield and appearing in a Grand Final and a further two Challenge Cup finals.

"Since coming out of the other end of the pandemic we have spoken to numerous people and we are now in the situation of having two different parties who are interested in taking the club forward. When we have any further news, we will post an update.

"In the meantime, the current owners and board along with the club staff, coaches, and players will continue to work hard to turn our season around."

The Tigers are on the lookout for reinforcements after allowing Daniel Smith and Adam Milner to join Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants respectively.

"Both players had an opportunity to gain deals for themselves beyond this season and we felt that it was fair to allow them to take the opportunity to gain an extended deal,” continued the statement.