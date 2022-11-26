A few short miles apart in Hull, two coaches are getting to grips with the challenge of bringing success back to the rugby league-mad city.

Hull FC have claimed the Challenge Cup three times since Hull KR last won a major trophy but the Black and Whites could not be described as a consistent force during the Super League era.

Rovers must go back to the 1980s for the last time they had a seat at the top table.

Tony Smith and Willie Peters have been tasked with succeeding where countless others have failed by tapping into the city's undoubted potential.

Ironically, Smith has come as close as anybody to ending KR's long wait for silverware after steering the club to the Super League semi-finals in 2021, as well as the last four of the Challenge Cup this year.

The 55-year-old has moved in down the road at the MKM Stadium, adding another layer to one of the fiercest rivalries in rugby league.

The two coaches are at different ends of their careers. Whereas Smith is in his fifth job in Super League, Peters is just starting out as a head coach.

The 43-year-old Peters will be familiar to Super League fans from his spells with Gateshead Thunder, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings as a player.

Willie Peters will lead Hull KR into the 2023 season. (Picture: Hull KR)

A coach who has lived and breathed rugby league for as long as he can remember, the Australian arrived in east Hull fresh from an apprenticeship in the NRL which featured assistant roles at Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights.

His message is that he is ready for the challenge in front of him at Craven Park.

"I absolutely love the game and am blessed to be head coach of a club like Hull KR," Peters told The Yorkshire Post.

"I know how fortunate I am but I also know I've worked extremely hard to get here.

Tony Smith is still settling into the Hull FC hot seat. (Photo: Hull FC)

"I've earnt the right to be here, I know that. I don't say that with arrogance; I say that because I'm proud of where I am."

A self-confessed rugby league nerd, Peters pored over hours and hours of footage following his appointment in May.

He discovered a lot about the players during a tumultuous second half of the season but Peters did not learn anything he did not already know about Super League.

"It's a competition that's been close to my heart ever since I was 19," he said.

Willie Peters addresses the Hull KR squad during pre-season training. (Photo: Hull KR)

"I was a boy when I came over and went home a young man. I learnt a lot about the world and life outside of footy.

"I love the game over here. I mentioned to my wife when I first met her 12 years ago that I had ambitions to coach in Super League. It was a bit of a test to see if she was going to jump on board or not!

"You need to earn the right to get that opportunity. I've done my time and worked with some wonderful coaches in the NRL: Wayne Bennett, Anthony Seibold, John Lang, Adam O'Brien.

"I learnt a lot and just felt it was the right time for my family but more myself on a selfish note to make the move.

"There's no doubt it's the right fit. It's an exciting time for the club where we can go to that next level."

Smith threatened to take the Robins to the next level before leaving the club under a cloud in July.

Tony Smith gives instructions to his Hull FC players. (Photo: Hull FC)

He was all set to move on at the end of the year before an alarming dip in form hastened his departure.

Not for the first time, he has credited Kevin Sinfield – his former captain at Leeds Rhinos – with giving him the stimulus he needed to get back into the sport with Hull.

"All you need is a little period out and to not have a position for a while to get that fire going again," said Smith.

"Whilst I was in between employment I went down to Leicester Tigers and spent a day with them. That reignited my spark and reinforced my desire for coaching and how happy it makes me feel.

"Having gone through a tough time in my last position and to finish the way it did, it knocks you off course for a while and you lose some focus.

"I rang Kevin this week for the first time since then to congratulate him on what he's been doing for Rob (Burrow) and many other people, but also to express my gratitude for that invitation which reignited my fire for coaching."

Smith has been around Hull long enough to appreciate the desire for success on both sides of the city.

Peters only arrived in England in September but he already has a strong connection to his new home.

"I understand what the fans are looking for because I'm looking for the same thing," he said. "There's no doubt we want success at this club.

"The thing I've enjoyed most is the people and their passion for the club. I was a South Sydney junior so grew up around the Rabbitohs. It's very similar here in terms of the fanbase and what the club stands for and who they are.

"I grew up in a humble environment where my family had to work hard. That's why it's a good fit.

"What the fans want is a team that competes every week. That needs to be our DNA. The fans are passionate and we need to give them a team that they're proud of.

"The biggest thing about the club I've come into is we're a team that never gives up. That's something I admired from afar.

"Last season there was a lot of adversity from the moment Tony announced he was going to move on to him moving on and Magsy (Danny McGuire) taking over on top of the injuries the club had throughout the year. They didn't give up and that's what I admired the most."

Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and Rhys Kennedy have followed Peters from Australia after being handpicked by the new Rovers boss.

"The one thing I know is that English fans are intelligent and know their rugby league,” added Peters.

"They know when you're having a crack and when you're not. They know if someone thinks they're above someone or not.

"We've brought in three Australian players who are genuinely good people and know they've got to prove themselves over here.

"I learnt that when I was 19/20. I played with guys like Andy Farrell and you had to earn his respect. He was probably the best leader I played with.

"I learnt a lot about English people and what they look for, which is helping me now.”

The clubs are separated by the River Hull but their paths cross at the university where both teams train.

The arrangement means Smith sees his former charges at close quarters, which is one way to break the ice following his acrimonious exit.

A coach who has seen everything during his long and distinguished career, Smith is taking it all in his stride.

"As teams we see each other in passing and it's not awkward at all," he said.

"I saw Willie this week for the first time face to face. We shook hands and said hello.

"I certainly wish him well. He's a young coach looking for an opportunity and hopefully he'll do a good job for them."

Peters certainly finds himself in a stronger position than Smith when he inherited a battered and broken team from Tim Sheens in 2019.

Before he can fully put his stamp on the Hull KR squad, Peters will build on what Smith started.

"I don't know him all that well but I've got all the respect in the world for Tony Smith," said Peters.

"He's done pretty much everything in the game over here and I'm at the other end just starting my career.

"What Tony did for Hull KR has made my job a little bit easier, there's no doubt about that.

"I'm not going to say anything negative about Tony. I'm in a better situation because of him."

The two coaches may be in enemy camps but they are fighting for one common goal: to move the city of Hull to the centre of the rugby league universe.

Smith, who guided Leeds to two Super League titles and won three Challenge Cups with Warrington Wolves, is in no doubt that the sport would benefit from two strong Hull teams.

"I'd love for rugby league to be stronger again," he said.

"It's strong here but in the 22 years I've been in this country, it probably hasn't grown as much as in some other decades. There are a lot more opportunities for young people to play other sports.

"I'd like us as a city to become stronger again in rugby league and produce more of our own. That'd be healthy for rugby league."

Sauaso Sue is one of the fresh faces at Hull KR. (Photo: Hull KR)

