Two-time Challenge Cup winner Chris Green has been forced to retire following a “botched” surgery on a broken arm.

The 33-year-old joined Leigh Centurions, now Leigh Leopards, ahead of the 2022 Championship season as the side claimed promotion to Super League. The 32-year-old made his name with Hull FC as he made his debut with the club in 2011 and played in the 2016 and 2017 Challenge Cup final wins for the Black and Whites.

He also scored a memorable match-winning try at Magic Weekend in 2013 as he dotted down in the 79th-minute to give FC the victory over their local rivals Hull Kingston Rovers.

He joined Wakefield Trinity in 2020 but left the club after two seasons before joining Leigh. In August, Green confirmed his season had been brought to a premature end after he required surgery on his arm.

Former Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC player Chris Green has been forced to retire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Green broke his arm in Leigh’s second game of the season against Featherstone Rovers but suffered two infections, with both of those hospitalising the forward. Now he has revealed he has been forced to retire and felt he still had a few more seasons in him before hanging up his boots.

“It was a relatively simple broken arm which just required a plate and screws. So for it to be so far off and to develop all these problems, it’s hard to take. I’d have liked to have played another two or three years but that’s been taken away from me,” he told The Mirror.

“I’ve had more than ten surgeries over my career and always bounced back relatively simply. But this botched one led to a horror story. It’s not the way I wanted to go out but I’ve come to terms with it.”

He added: “I know I can look back with enormous pride and satisfaction on my career. Yes, this year’s not gone the way I wanted to and I have to think about other things now.”

