Hull KR forward Dean Hadley has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Craven Park until at least the end of 2025.

The hardworking back-rower joined the Robins from rivals Hull FC in 2019 and has gone on to make 54 appearances.

Rovers have moved quickly to tie down one of their longest-serving squad members to ward off any interest from Super League rivals ahead of May 1, the date clubs can begin negotiations with off-contract players.

"I’m really happy to get my extension sorted early in the season so I can focus on playing week in, week out," said Hadley.

Dean Hadley, right, huddles with team-mates ahead of the game against Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Willie (Peters) has been great with me since day one. He’s set his tone on how he wants us to play and how we attack training. I think I fall into how he wants us to go about our business.

"He wants world-class effort and while I’m not the most fashionable player on the pitch, Willie is all about working hard and doing the little things well and I’ve really bought into it.

"I’m looking forward to building this season and the group achieving some success."

Hadley becomes the latest off-contract player to extend his stay at Craven Park after Ryan Hall and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e committed their futures to the club.

The forward is a valued member of the KR squad. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers boss Peters views the retention of Hadley as an important piece of business.

"We’re excited Dean has agreed to stay a further two years at the club," he said.

"Dean typifies what the Hull KR way is all about. He’s had his challenges over the past few seasons but in Dean Hadley fashion, he’s worked hard, pushed through and earned his two-year extension.

