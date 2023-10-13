Jimmy Keinhorst has rejoined York Knights on a permanent deal following his release by Hull KR.

The 33-year-old, who won the 2015 Super League Grand Final with first club Leeds Rhinos, played five games for York during a brief loan spell at the start of the Covid-hit 2020 campaign.

Keinhorst scored 14 tries in 72 games in KR colours – including the winner on debut in the Hull derby in 2019 – but featured just six times in Super League this year.

"When the opportunity to sign for the club came about, I jumped at it having had past experience at York and really enjoyed my time here, even though it was only a short spell," said the versatile back-rower, who has signed a one-year contract.

"I felt like I had unfinished business here so it's great to be here for a longer spell.

"Having seen how the team finished last season in strong fashion, I'm really excited to be joining this group of players and coaching staff."

Andrew Henderson, who led York to the Championship play-offs in his first campaign in charge, views Keinhorst as an ideal replacement for Chris Clarkson following his retirement.

"I believe that Jimmy is going to be a really important signing for us," said Henderson.

Jimmy Keinhorst has ended his long association with Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"After meeting Jimmy, I could tell that he was going to be the right fit for this club.

"Jimmy is the ultimate professional and I still think that he has some good rugby league in him.

"It was important that we found a good senior player that was the right fit for this team and this club, knowing that Chris Clarkson was retiring at the end of the season.