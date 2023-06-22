Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote has called time on his career on medical advice following a series of concussions.

The 33-year-old was due to hang up his boots at the end of the season but has been forced to retire early after suffering another head knock against Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend earlier this month.

Coote had been plagued by injuries following his arrival from St Helens ahead of the 2022 campaign, with a third concussion in the space of a matter of months ending his season and pushing him close to retirement last year.

The former Scotland international decided to play on into 2023 but made just 10 appearances this year due to injury issues.

Coote, who also represented Great Britain at international level, began his career at Penrith Panthers before winning the NRL Grand Final and World Club Challenge with North Queensland Cowboys. He won three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup during his time at Saints.

The Australian made 264 career appearances, including 27 for the Robins.

"After suffering another concussion at Magic Round, my fifth concussion in less than two years, I knew I was going to be faced with some tough conversations," said Coote.

"Over the past three weeks I have focused on gathering as much information as I can from the concussion specialist to help me make a decision on my time left here at KR.

Lachlan Coote has played his last game. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"With all the support from my coach, Willie Peters, Paul Lakin, Neil Hudgell and the medical team at Hull KR, I have made a very difficult decision to retire immediately.

"Rugby league has always come first before anything, now I think it’s time to put my health, my future, my family first, and hopefully, have a long and healthy life with the ones that have supported me my whole career and will continue to support me for the rest of my life, my two beautiful kids and my beautiful wife, Laura."

He added: "I’m still finding it hard to come to terms with this decision and it has been a very emotional few days, knowing that I will not get to play alongside my team-mates again and finish off what we started.

"I know this club and this team will be just fine without me. There are exciting times ahead for Hull KR. Sewell Group Craven Park is a very special place to me and I have loved every moment playing in front of the heart and soul of this club, the Hull KR fans.

Lachlan Coote has suffered a series of head injuries in recent times. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shown me and my family, it’s been a pleasure to have been a small part of this great club’s history."

Rovers boss Peters has backed Coote's decision to put his family first.

"On behalf of everyone at Hull KR, we’d like to congratulate Lachlan on a wonderful 15-year career," said Peters, who has brought in Jack Walker and Tanguy Zenon as full-back cover recently.

"Lachlan is a proven winner and will no doubt continue that into his retirement.

"His leadership qualities are right up there with the best and he’s achieved everything in the game.