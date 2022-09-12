Wakefield Trinity announce shock departure of Willie Poching and Francis Cummins

Poching was appointed interim head coach at Belle Vue in August 2021 following the sacking of Chris Chester before earning the job permanently for the 2022 season. Cummins joined as assistant in November as Wakefield started their preparations for the Super League campaign.

The Trinity board felt a change in direction was needed after Poching guided Wakefield to a 10th-placed finish as they won 10 of their 27 Super League games.

The announcement has come as a shock to sections of the club’s fanbase after Poching oversaw five wins from his final seven games – including memorable victories over St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers.

In the two defeats in that run, Trinity lost by two points at Huddersfield and by just four points at home to Catalans Dragons.

“When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in 12 months,” said chairman John Minards

"Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the board have carefully considered all aspects of the past 12 months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.

“These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.

Wakefield Trinity have sacked Willie Poching as head coach. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com