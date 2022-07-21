Wakefield Trinity boost Super League survival hopes with signing of Hull FC star

Shaul has had a bit-part role for the Black and Whites this season after missing most of 2021 with an ACL injury.

The 30-year-old has featured only 11 times, including just four appearances in his preferred position at full-back.

His chances of game time at Hull diminished following the arrival of Jack Walker, while Jake Connor is set to return from injury this week.

Jamie Shaul has struggled for regular game time at Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Shaul - a one-club man since making his Super League debut in 2013 - now has the opportunity to be a regular for Wakefield in their relegation battle.

Trinity were forced into the loan market after losing first-choice full-back Max Jowitt to a hamstring issue.

Shaul is set to go straight into Willie Poching's side for Sunday's home clash with defending champions St Helens.

“It’s fantastic to be able to bring Jamie Shaul in,” said Poching.

“He’s a winner and he knows what success looks like. Hopefully his energy and his experience will be infectious on us. We’re very fortunate to be able to bring someone like him in at this stage of the season.