Wakefield Trinity boost survival hopes with signing of Hull FC forward

The 30-year-old was a regular as the Black and Whites won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017 but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons, making only five appearances this year.

Bowden has linked up with Wakefield ahead of Saturday's crunch clash with Toulouse Olympique at Magic Weekend, although that game may come too soon for the front-rower.

“I’m really excited about a fresh challenge here at Wakefield," he said.

Josh Bowden has completed a switch to Belle Vue. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I’m looking forward to getting started and getting some minutes under my belt.

"It’s been difficult having to wait in the wings recently but now I’m just excited about the prospect of getting back on the field.

“I had a phone call about an opportunity to come here and I snapped their hand off really.

"Hopefully I can get plenty of games and I’m sure I’ll enjoy it."

Josh Bowden celebrates with the Challenge Cup in 2017. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The signing of Bowden could be followed by the addition of outside back Jorge Taufua, who has been released by Manly Sea Eagles to pursue an opportunity in Super League.

Wakefield head coach Willie Poching has welcomed the arrival of Bowden.

“It’s great to be able to bring someone of Josh’s experience into the squad and to add to the quality of our group going forward," he said.

“I’m sure he’ll add some quality, but he’ll definitely add some competition for our big fellas in the middle.

“He arrived at the club this morning and already added some size so we’re excited about him getting going for us.

“It’s day one so we’ll get him up to speed with everything and try to get him out there as soon as we can to play.