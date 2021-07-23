Wakefield Trinity boss bemoans "clangers" against Wigan

Wakefield Trinity try to hold on to Wigan's Ollie Partington. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

They trailed just 9-0 at the interval but were 25-0 behind by the 57th minute.

“We touched the ball one set out of nine at the start of that second half,” said Chester

“They went and scored three tries off the back of one error we made.

“That was disappointing. It’s those periods at the start of second halves where we’re not great.

“We’ve got to be better with our skill.”

Trinity have now lost three successive matches but they rallied with late tries from James Batchelor and Jay Pitts.

“It was pleasing the way they hung in there and created some opportunities,” added Chester.

“We played more direct in the second period of that second half which was better.

“But it’s just a frustrated group at this point.

“We came up with some real clangers.”

Innes Senior had a try ruled out early on which Chester felt might have been given.

But Wigan full-back Jackson Hastings then took control setting up all three of Jake Bibby’s tries.

Chester admitted: “The biggest difference tonight was the guy at full-back for Wigan.

“He caused us lots of problems.

“Our left edge tonight got ripped to shreds by Jackson Hastings; we just didn’t defend those big plays.

“I’m not saying one player makes a team but without him they are a totally different team.

“He’s a matchwiner and competes for everything. I think everyone in Super League would want a Jackson Hastings in their team.