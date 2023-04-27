Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth addresses Dean Whare speculation and persistent Kelepi Tanginoa talk

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth remains on the lookout for reinforcements but limited options mean he is no closer to strengthening his squad.

Trinity have been the most active club in the recruitment market in the early months of the Super League season after seeing a small squad stretched to breaking point by a series of injuries.

Hull KR half-back Rowan Milnes and Huddersfield Giants pair Sam Hewitt and Innes Senior are on loan at Belle Vue but can be recalled at short notice, with Rovers full-back Will Dagger the only permanent signing so far.

When asked whether the club were close to making further additions, Applegarth said: "Not at the moment.

"It's no secret that we've got a tight budget that we work to. We are trying to get players in but they've got to fit into the model that we've got for this year.

"The other one is there isn't as much depth in all the squads as there has been in previous years, so there aren't many players available. If you look at most squads outside Huddersfield and maybe a couple of others, as soon as you hit the early-20 squad numbers you're into the academy lads."

Applegarth has explored the French Elite 1 competition for potential recruits but ruled out signing two-time loanee Morgan Escare or former Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare, who has been credited with an interest in joining Wakefield.

Max Jowitt will give Applegarth two full-backs to choose from when he returns from injury next month, while Trinity do not have any available overseas quota spots to sign Whare.

Dean Whare left Catalans Dragons at the end of last year. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"We tried for Morgan when Max first went down and I got told at the time that he was unavailable, so it's not through lack of contact," said Applegarth, whose side have lost all 10 Super League games.

"We're naturally going to get linked to some of these French players, just like some other clubs.

"We've been linked to numerous players, even overseas, but you've got to have a quota space and the money to do it. If we had that money, we would have spent it at the start of the year.

"It's not like I don't like Dean Whare as a player but our quota spots are full."

Kelepi Tanginoa has spent virtually the entire season so far on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Australian Kelepi Tanginoa continues to be linked with a move away from Belle Vue but Applegarth will do everything in his power to keep the forward.

The 29-year-old, who has played just one minute of rugby this season due to hamstring issues, is set to make his long-awaited comeback at Warrington Wolves next week.

"I've got no intention of letting Kelepi go," said Applegarth. "Kelepi is one of our best players, if not our best.

"Naturally, clubs are going to sniff around him but we don't want to move him on and want him back fit and able for Wakefield Trinity because he's going to be a massive part of our fight for survival.

"Kelepi has just been injured. All being well as long as he doesn't suffer any hiccups, he'll feature in that Warrington game.

"He's had a bit of a rough start to the year but hopefully that's behind him and he can start getting onto the field and doing what he does best."

Jowitt, meanwhile, is on track to return against Catalans on May 26 as he continues his recovery from the ankle injury sustained in the build-up to round two.

"Max Jowitt has just started running again," said Applegarth.