Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth discusses 2023 business and emerging talent

Mark Applegarth believes Wakefield Trinity have got the balance right during the off-season after adding four new signings to the mid-season recruits and emerging talent already at the club.

Trinity have signed four players since avoiding relegation in the final weeks of last season: Morgan Smith, Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi.

Applegarth has strengthened the areas of the squad he identified for improvement while staying within the club's budget.

"Shauly is a prime example of that," the Trinity boss told The Yorkshire Post. "Would you have Jamie Shaul in your squad? Yes but it'd be a luxury compared to some of the areas we needed to strengthen.

"I'm pretty happy with our business. Proctor and Ren definitely add some muscle to the pack. Then you look at Langi who for me over the last two or three years has been one of the best performers in Super League in the positions he's played.

"You look at his versatility as well and he's a quality addition to our squad, and would be a quality addition to any squad in Super League.

"The board has been excellent in backing me. I'll be honest, when Langi became available I thought we'd spent our lot but the board with Michael (Carter, chief executive) leading the charge were great at negotiating that and getting it sorted."

Only St Helens and Wigan Warriors – last season's top two – have made fewer signings during the off-season but Applegarth has pointed to Wakefield's early business in 2022.

Mark Applegarth was appointed as Wakefield head coach in mid-September. (Picture: Dean Williams)

He also expects some of the club’s youngsters to add freshness to his squad next year.

"Jorge Taufua is like having a new player," said Applegarth. "He's been great in pre-season.

"Josh Bowden has been outstanding. He's a real quality professional who seems to go under the radar. His pedigree is unbelievable.

"Rob Butler is having a big pre-season as well. He's got a point to prove to a few and is looking good.

Kevin Proctor left Gold Coast Titans earlier this year. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"Those three definitely do feel like new signings and then we've got big Sam Eseh who looks like he's ready to rip up a few trees. That stint at Featherstone did him a lot of good.

"Harry Bowes is looking good at nine. He's chomping at the bit looking to force himself into one of those hooking spots."

Lewis Murphy was last season's breakout star after scoring 19 tries in 21 games to earn an England Knights call-up before injury struck.

Applegarth has picked out two names to keep an eye out for in the near future.

Jorge Taufua played two games before breaking his arm. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Robbie Butterworth has shaped up well since he came into the first team," said Applegarth.

"He's got a lovely set of hands on him and is learning loads. I'll be disappointed if he's not knocking on the door at some point next year to get a chance.

"You've got young Oli Pratt who's still at school and getting his first taste of what first-team rugby is about. After seven weeks' worth of training you can see a lot of development in him.

