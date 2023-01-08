Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth discusses accidental hooker discovery and Lee Gaskell role

Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth is viewing Morgan Smith as a genuine option at hooker after a strong audition on Boxing Day.

The 24-year-old impressed in his first outing in Wakefield colours against Leeds Rhinos, initially at nine before moving into the halves.

Smith is not a complete novice in the hooker position after gaining experience at first club Warrington Wolves, but Applegarth admitted the experiment happened by chance.

"Liam Kay had a bit of a rib injury and Bowesy (Harry Bowes) missed a week with a minor issue himself," said Applegarth.

"Hoody (Liam Hood) had a bit of a calf strain so we didn't want to risk the two Liams or overexpose Bowesy.

"We knew Morgan could play nine so we trained him there for a couple of days. I thought he had a cracking game.

"That's the beauty of Morgan – even though he's a half-back, he can play that nine position really well too."

Hood has retained the number nine shirt, while Kay provides competition and cover at hooker and on the wing.

Morgan Smith left Featherstone Rovers for Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Bowes, meanwhile, featured 11 times last year after coming through the academy during Applegarth's time in charge of the youth set-up.

Applegarth can now add Smith's name to the mix after the former Featherstone Rovers man underlined his versatility at Headingley.

"He just wants a place in the team so whether he's picked at nine or half, I don't think it matters to him," said Applegarth. "He just wants to play.

"From a coach's perspective, it's a good utility to have. We stumbled on it but we knew that he could do that from his time at his previous clubs.

Morgan Smith scores a try for Featherstone Rovers against Sheffield Eagles. (Picture by Dec Hayes)

"It was just pleasing to see him pick it up so easily again. That's what pleased me the most."

A half-back by trade, Smith was brought to the club to compete with Lee Gaskell and Mason Lino.

Gaskell has been handed the number six jersey previously worn by Jacob Miller after moving around between positions in his debut season in 2022.

Applegarth views the former Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants playmaker as a stand-off but has not ruled out tapping into his versatility.

Lee Gaskell goes over for a try for Wakefield Trinity at St Helens. (Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"Gasky has played a couple of hundred Super League games and he is a half-back by trade, a pivot," said Applegarth.

"If you asked him where he wanted to play as his preferred position, I'm sure he'd tell you that. He's a footballer with a lovely skillset on him. What I like about him is he's instinctive and very much plays what he sees.

"I'm picking from Lee Gaskell, Mason Lino and Morgan Smith but the beauty of Lee Gaskell is that he can play full-back to a high standard and showed last year that he can play centre to a high standard. He's played loose forward before. He's just a rugby player who enjoys playing rugby.

