Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth excited to get 'favourite toy' back as he reveals Kelepi Tanginoa return date

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has likened Kelepi Tanginoa's impending return to being allowed to play with his favourite toy again.
By James O'Brien
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST

Applegarth has been robbed of Tanginoa's services for much of his first season in charge at Belle Vue, with the forward featuring just four times due to a series of injuries.

Tanginoa, who was named in the 2020 Super League Dream Team, has not played since sustaining a broken arm against Catalans Dragons in late May but is on course to return for the home clash with the French side on September 8.

"We're hoping he should be available for the last three rounds," said Applegarth.

"He's got his pot off, has been for a CT scan and the specialist is pretty happy. As long as there are no hiccups, he should be back for the last three rounds.

"Everyone is itching to have him back. It's like having your favourite toy in your toybox that you're not allowed to play with.

"He's had a very unlucky year with a couple of hamstring injuries and this broken arm.

"He doesn't seem to be able to catch a break at the moment but hopefully we can get him back and he can be a big player for us in the last three games."

