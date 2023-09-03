All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth frustrated after suffering Will Dagger blow

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth expressed his frustration after losing Will Dagger to a suspected broken collarbone in the 32-16 loss to St Helens.
By James O'Brien
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 18:05 BST

The full-back was forced off inside the opening quarter and Trinity failed to recover from the reshuffle to their spine, with stand-in Romain Franco guilty of two costly errors.

Applegarth hinted at foul play as he rued the loss of an important player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don't want to say something in the heat of the moment that I'll regret," said Applegarth, who is optimistic about having Max Jowitt back from injury when Catalans Dragons visit next Friday.

Most Popular

"It's looking like he's got a suspected broken collarbone, which has come from a collision that didn't get seen.

"If that's a broken collarbone – and we're hoping we get some good news – that'll be him for the year."

The result leaves Wakefield two points adrift of Castleford Tigers with three rounds remaining but they end the weekend just six behind their relegation rivals on for and against after Danny Ward's men suffered a 66-12 defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applegarth has stressed that Castleford remain in the box seat.

It was a warm afternoon at Belle Vue. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)It was a warm afternoon at Belle Vue. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
It was a warm afternoon at Belle Vue. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I'd still rather be in their shoes two points in front," he said.

"I don't really look at what we can't control. I know it sounds really cliche and boring but I can't influence that in any way, shape or form.

"We're just focusing on grinding out what we can. There are six points to play for and two points at a time."

Related topics:Wakefield TrinitySt HelensTrinityCatalans DragonsWakefield