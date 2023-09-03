Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth frustrated after suffering Will Dagger blow

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth expressed his frustration after losing Will Dagger to a suspected broken collarbone in the 32-16 loss to St Helens.

The full-back was forced off inside the opening quarter and Trinity failed to recover from the reshuffle to their spine, with stand-in Romain Franco guilty of two costly errors.

Applegarth hinted at foul play as he rued the loss of an important player.

"I don't want to say something in the heat of the moment that I'll regret," said Applegarth, who is optimistic about having Max Jowitt back from injury when Catalans Dragons visit next Friday.

"It's looking like he's got a suspected broken collarbone, which has come from a collision that didn't get seen.

"If that's a broken collarbone – and we're hoping we get some good news – that'll be him for the year."

The result leaves Wakefield two points adrift of Castleford Tigers with three rounds remaining but they end the weekend just six behind their relegation rivals on for and against after Danny Ward's men suffered a 66-12 defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Applegarth has stressed that Castleford remain in the box seat.

It was a warm afternoon at Belle Vue. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I'd still rather be in their shoes two points in front," he said.

"I don't really look at what we can't control. I know it sounds really cliche and boring but I can't influence that in any way, shape or form.