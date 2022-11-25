Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth on Renouf Atoni link, injury situation and captaincy appointment

Mark Applegarth has reassured supporters that Wakefield Trinity remain active in the recruitment market after confirming Sydney Roosters prop Renouf Atoni is on the club's radar.

Applegarth has been tasked with reshaping the Trinity squad following the loss of a host of influential players. David Fifita and Tinirau Arona – two stalwarts of the pack – have moved on along with fellow forward James Batchelor.

After signing former New Zealand back-rower Kevin Proctor, Wakefield are working on a deal to bring Atoni to Belle Vue.

The 27-year-old was a regular during his time with Canterbury Bulldogs but did not feature for the Roosters last season, instead playing 14 games for NSW Cup side North Sydney Bears.

"Renouf is a player we're looking at," Applegarth told The Yorkshire Post.

"He comes highly recommended. He's a big body – 6ft 4in and 111kg – so is exactly what we're looking for.

"He's got great late footwork, has an offload on him and is a good defender. He's definitely someone we're keen on.

"There are one or two more faces still to add. I've been chatting to the board this week and they've been great in terms of backing us financially. We're always on the lookout for someone who's going to add value to the squad that's within our budget constraints.

Mark Applegarth was appointed as Wakefield head coach in mid-September. (Picture: Dean Williams)

"There will definitely be one or two more before the season starts."

Wakefield were in the market for former Gold Coast Titans prop Sam Lisone before he joined Leeds Rhinos but Applegarth was quick to stress that links to Elijah Taylor – now of Featherstone Rovers – were wide of the mark.

"He's someone we were never in for," added Applegarth.

"I personally never spoke to Elijah Taylor. He's a great player but wasn't one of my targets.

Renouf Atoni could be on his way to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

"We're pretty well stocked in that lock role with Jordy Crowther and Jay Pitts, and Eddie Battye can play there."

Applegarth, who replaced Willie Poching in the Belle Vue hot seat in mid-September, has been able to get his teeth into hands-on coaching since the squad returned four weeks ago for the start of pre-season.

He has been encouraged by the response to his methods.

"The lads have bought into it and are working hard," said Applegarth.

Kevin Proctor during his time in the New Zealand side. (Picture: Steve McArthur / @RowingCelebration /SWpix.com)

"It's been tough but we're smart with it; we're not working them hard for the sake of working them hard.

"It's all got a purpose to it. Each day has got a theme so they'll be able to link up why they're doing certain work with the S&C (strength and conditioning) coaches that feeds into what we're doing with their skills."

Applegarth has not had a full complement of players to work with in the early weeks of pre-season.

Several players are working their way back to full fitness, while new signing Proctor is still in Australia.

But Applegarth will have a full squad at his disposal in good time for Wakefield's first friendly against Leeds on Boxing Day.

"Corey Hall has been back in for the last two weeks," said Applegarth as he provided the injury latest. "He was back a bit later due to his hernia surgery.

Matty Ashurst is the new Wakefield Trinity captain. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Lewis Murphy is a couple of weeks off with his syndesmosis injury. He started running properly at the start of this week.

"Jai Whitbread started a week ago due to his syndesmosis injury. Kelepi (Tanginoa) started a week later than everyone else but has been back in training for two or three weeks now.

"Kevin Proctor should arrive at the start of December. He's always on the phone asking how the lads are."

Trinity will head into the 2023 campaign with a new on-field leader after long-serving forward Matty Ashurst was given the responsibility of replacing Jacob Miller as skipper with the help of vice-captain Crowther.

Applegarth believes he has a team packed full of leaders.

"Tash has been at the club for a number of years now like a few of the others," said Applegarth.

"Even though we've named a captain, we've got a real strong leadership group. I'm talking nine or 10 lads that really complement each other.

"Tash only speaks when he feels he can add input but he leads by example every single week on the field. Every game he's an eight or nine out of 10. He embodies how we want Wakefield to be.

"Then you've got young Jordy Crowther who epitomises what a Wakefield player is to me with his attributes. He's one we're keen to get some leadership responsibility in.

"Then there are loads of players like Jay Pitts, Liam Hood, Liam Kay. Jai Whitbread is good, Jorge Taufua has been excellent and then you've got Mason Lino and Gasky (Lee Gaskell) at half-back, and Reece Lyne and Corey Hall as well.

