Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth provides Luke Gale update and addresses Mason Lino criticism

The veteran half-back has featured just twice for Trinity since his arrival in early May, initially seeing his debut delayed by a groin issue before picking up an ankle injury in training at the start of this month.

Gale has been forced to watch the last two games from the sidelines but is on course to return this weekend.

"I'm hoping so but we'll have to wait and see," said Applegarth, who is unlikely to field new recruit Ugo Tison but could hand Innes Senior his latest Trinity debut.

"If he gets through training this week alright, all being well he'll be there or thereabouts.

"I don't want to jinx it but he should be back in contention for selection. Touch wood, as long as we don't get any hiccups between now and Sunday's game."

If passed fit, Gale is likely to partner Mason Lino in the halves for the first time.

Lino, who has yet to taste success in his 16 outings this season, has come in for criticism but Applegarth has backed the playmaker to come good with the help of Gale.

Luke Gale has struggled with injuries since arriving at Belle Vue. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I think it's a bit unfair," said Applegarth, whose side won three games during Lino’s recent absence to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

"There have been a lot of changes to our spine this year and a lot of teams were targeting Mason and putting him under a hell of a lot of pressure because they knew if they got into him, that was 90 per cent of our attack.

"Mason has been trying to do a lot of that himself. Getting Galey in, Daggs (Will Dagger) stepping up how he's stepped up and getting Max (Jowitt) back, it gives us more strike in terms of our spine and pivotal positions which will free Mason up more to play his natural game.

"That's what Luke Gale is on the field for. He's a traditional scrum-half that is quite happy to take control of how the team plays.

Mason Lino has struggled to produce his best form this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a bit unfair on Mason because I know how hard he's been trying and how much he's been rushing injuries to come back and playing through injuries to keep on the field because we've had no-one else.