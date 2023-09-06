Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth provides Will Dagger latest as he clears up frustration

Will Dagger's shoulder injury is not as bad as first feared but the Wakefield Trinity utility back may still miss the rest of the Super League season with ligament damage.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the early stages of last Sunday's game against St Helens following a late hit by Konrad Hurrell.

There were fears that Dagger had fractured his collarbone on the day but the X-rays came back clear.

However, with the end of the regular season just 16 days away, time is against Dagger in his battle to overcome the injury and help Wakefield avoid the drop.

Will Dagger picked up an injury last weekend. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth said: "It's not broken but there's ligament damage there so we've got to play it by ear a bit.

"It could still be the end of his year."

Hurrell was subsequently handed a one-match ban for dangerous contact, with the match review panel noting that the late tackle posed an "unacceptable risk of injury" to Dagger.

After biting his tongue in his post-match press conference, Applegarth has stressed that any frustration came from the incident going completely unpunished.

Kelepi Tanginoa has watched much of this season from the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I wasn't trying to say Konny Hurrell had been dirty," said Applegarth. "I was more aggrieved that we didn't even get a penalty.

"It was more of a mistimed hit in a split second and it's hard to pull out of those tackles. I don't think he's gone out to injure him.

"It was a penalty. I didn't want any form of card but felt we should have got a penalty for it."

The loss of Dagger will be offset by the return of first-choice full-back Max Jowitt for Friday's home clash with Catalans Dragons.

David Fifita celebrates the win over Wigan with the fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The 26-year-old sat out last week's defeat to St Helens with a leg injury sustained in the previous game against Salford Red Devils.

"He's in the 21-man squad and I'd be surprised if he doesn't play," said Applegarth, who is also optimistic about Jai Whitbread’s chances of featuring.

"The only one that is definitely out from last week is Will Dagger."

Applegarth, whose side are two points behind second-bottom Castleford Tigers with three rounds remaining, is set to welcome back Kelepi Tanginoa against Catalans after a 15-week absence with a broken arm.

Injuries have restricted the powerful forward to just four appearances in 2023.

"He should be back all being well for the Catalans game," said Applegarth.

"I'm looking forward to getting him back out on the field.

"The main thing is he's feeling confident in his arm. The surgeon has cleared him, scans have cleared him and he's feeling good in his arm. You can't ask for more than that."

Meanwhile, club icon David Fifita has confirmed that he will hang up his boots for good later this month.

The popular prop, who enjoyed an emotional farewell at the end of last year after helping the club escape the drop, left his family behind in Australia to join Wakefield's latest fight for survival in May.

Fifita has made 11 appearances since his return to take his overall tally to 152.