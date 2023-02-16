Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth ready for Super League rollercoaster as he talks team selection

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has vowed to embrace the rollercoaster nature of rugby league at the top level.

The 38-year-old, who became the competition's youngest head coach after replacing Willie Poching in the Belle Vue hot seat, will lead his hometown club for the first time in Super League when Catalans Dragons visit on Friday night.

Applegarth expects to go through the full range of emotions during the round one clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to say I’ll be nice cool, calm and composed but I always get involved," he said.

"I enjoy the rollercoaster of a game and the different emotions you feel.

"Our job is done now. We've done what we can from a preparation point of view and then you kind of transfer it over to the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to seeing how we go, I really am, because they've had a really good focus about them. You can tell they're hungry and excited."

Not for the first time, Wakefield head into the season as the favourites for relegation.

Mark Appplegarth is in his first season as a Super League head coach. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Catalans, meanwhile, are being widely backed for a fourth consecutive top-four finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth wants Trinity to start as they mean to go on by showing they want it more than the opposition.

"We're expecting a very, very tough game," he said.

"They'll have their own aspirations. At the start of the season, everyone is trying to get off to that good start.

Lewis Murphy, pictured, is one of four wingers at Mark Applegarth's disposal. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this time of the year, we're just focusing on ourselves and making sure we're playing how we want to play.

"We're enjoying that underdog mentality. We want to be the most hungry team on that field every single week.

"You want that pack mentality. You want to be the hardest-working team who stick together."

Applegarth has faced selection dilemmas on the eve of his Super League bow, with only Liam Hood, Jordy Crowther and Josh Bowden absent through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been very tough but it's been exactly how you would want it," said Applegarth.

"You need that competition for places – that's what drives your standards.

"There have been one or two difficult conversations, which is part of the role. I'd rather be having those difficult conversations than worrying about getting a 17 out there which has been the case in previous years.

"Touch wood, we get a bit of luck with that and can keep that competition going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth's biggest headache has centred around the wing spots after naming Jorge Taufua, Tom Lineham, Lewis Murphy and Lee Kershaw in his original 21-man squad.

The Trinity coach admits there is an element of keeping Catalans guessing.

"There is a bit of that but we have got the luxury of having four quality wingers when they're fit," he said.

"We've definitely had a selection headache. You could look at which attributes suit which team you're playing but at the same time I like to pick off form and how they've been applying themselves in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad