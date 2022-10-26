Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth responds to Kevin Proctor talk and clears up Kyle Evans situation

The 33-year-old – an NRL Grand Final winner with Melbourne Storm – is a free agent following an acrimonious departure from Gold Coast Titans.

Proctor was sacked by the Titans after filming himself vaping in the toilets during a game and posting it on social media.

The fallout from the incident reportedly pushed him to the brink of retirement but the back-rower has been heavily linked with a move to Wakefield in recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth, who took the reins at Belle Vue last month, has confirmed the club are keen to bring Proctor to Super League.

"We'll have to wait and see," said Applegarth.

"He's played 300 NRL games and 20-odd for New Zealand so he's done it all over there.

"He's definitely a player I admire. I know he's made headlines for different reasons over the last couple of years. It'd be great to be perfect but nobody is, including myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Proctor could be on his way to Super League. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"He's a player we've spoken to and hopefully we can get something sorted. Having spoken to him a few times, he's definitely the sort of person that you'd want in your team."

Recruitment has been at the top of Applegarth's agenda since his appointment, with the new Trinity boss confident of finalising his squad in the coming weeks.

One player who is unlikely to be at the club next year is winger Kyle Evans despite an impressive performance for Wales against Tonga earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth is unable to accommodate the 32-year-old, who linked up with Trinity on a short-term deal in June, after focusing on other areas of his squad.

"Kyle is a great prospect after moving over from rugby union," said Applegarth.

"He had an excellent game the other night but the issue for us is we've already got four contracted wingers that we're really happy with.

"We've got Lewis Murphy, Lee Kershaw, Jorge Taufua and Tom Lineham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you're breaking it down and looking at your squad balance and what you're spending cap-wise, can you afford five wingers in your squad?