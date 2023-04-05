Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth rubbishes Kelepi Tanginoa speculation as he cools recruitment talk

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has indicated he is happy with his current squad after rubbishing speculation linking Kelepi Tanginoa with a move away from Belle Vue.

Trinity have been busy in the recruitment market amid a difficult start to the Super League season, making five signings including a permanent swap deal that saw Will Dagger arrive from Hull KR and Corey Hall head the other way.

Clubs have reportedly been circling Tanginoa after Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter teased the possibility of further trade deals – but Applegarth insists the back-rower is going nowhere.

Tanginoa, who has been restricted to one appearance this season due to hamstring issues, is set to return against Leigh Leopards next week after struggling with flu symptoms in the build-up to tomorrow's trip to Castleford Tigers.

"I can't wait to get him back on the field for Wakefield Trinity," said Applegarth, who is still looking for his first win as head coach.

"I can't control what people are saying but he's definitely not a player we're looking to move on. I've got an excellent relationship with Kelepi.

"When you've got a fit and healthy Kelepi Tanginoa, he's one of the best players in Super League, especially in his position. He's not someone we're actively trying to move on whatsoever.

"I can't stop the speculation. Naturally, when you're in a tricky spot at the bottom of the league, people are going to try start stripping your assets – and Kelepi is definitely an asset to us at Wakefield Trinity."

Mark Applegarth has made several signings in recent weeks. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After making a third loan signing from Huddersfield Giants in prop Nathan Mason – to add to back-rower Sam Hewitt and winger Innes Senior – Applegarth has stressed that Trinity are in no rush to make further additions.

"I'll never say never," he added. "It just depends on the injury situation.

"Lewis (Murphy) got a season-ending injury so we had to get some cover there with Innes.

"Max (Jowitt) got a pretty nasty injury which meant he's missed a long period so we had to do some wheeling and dealing there.

Kelepi Tanginoa has endured injury frustration this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"With Sam and Nathan coming in from Huddersfield, it just gives us a bit of depth in those positions with Josh Bowden and Kelepi Tanginoa being out.

"It was mainly to get some balance into the squad. If we don't get any more injuries and get the bodies back, I'll be content with what we've got for sure."

Mason, Hewitt and Senior joined Wakefield’s fight for points after linking up with the club on initial two-week loans.

Applegarth is hopeful of keeping hold of the Giants trio to bolster his options once his injured players return.

"Every loan tends to be until the end of the season," said Applegarth.

"You have a two-week exclusive period and then it's a weekly retainer as long as we want them and Huddersfield are happy for us to keep them.