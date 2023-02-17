Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth rues lack of composure after losing start to reign

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth felt his team shot themselves in the foot in their 38-24 home defeat to Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons arrived with an understrength side after seeing Mitchell Pearce and Siosiua Taukeiaho join the likes of Sam Tomkins and Tyrone May on the sidelines but the French outfit had enough quality to open the new Super League season with a win.

Applegarth was left to rue a lack of composure from Wakefield with the game on the line in the second half.

"In that period once we got ourselves within two, we didn't complete four of the next five sets and just invited quite a lot of pressure on ourselves," he said.

"We'd just started to get the upper hand, had them on the rack and then came up with some unforced errors.

"We lacked a bit of composure and have been burned for it. It stings but it's a lesson we've got to learn – to build and sustain pressure on teams.

"As you've seen, Catalans are a good team and they'll punish you for it."

Former Trinity winger Tom Johnstone stole the show on a night when Wakefield ushered in a new era under Applegarth.

Wakefield could not take advantage of Catalans' selection problems. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick either side of half-time to underline his undoubted ability as he looks to put his recent injury hell behind him.

"He's a quality player, especially from kicks," said Applegarth.

"I think they scored four or five tries from kicks. We'd worked a lot all week on kicks coming in behind or in the aerial battle but guys like Tom are known for it.

"We'll have to review them before I give an informed answer on whether we could have dealt with them better."

Tom Johnstone was the difference. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Although it was a losing start for the new Trinity head coach, he has seen enough to leave him encouraged for the challenges ahead.

"The effort is there," added Applegarth.

"You score 24 points and that should be enough to win a game of rugby league. That's what stings.