Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth vows to carry on in defiant response to latest loss

Mark Applegarth has no intention of walking away from Wakefield Trinity and remains convinced he is the man to oversee the rebuild at Belle Vue.

Leigh Leopards extended rock-bottom Wakefield's winless start to the Super League season to 14 games with a routine 30-4 win despite playing most of the Magic Weekend clash with 12 men following Ben Reynolds’ red card.

Asked whether he had considered resigning as head coach, Applegarth replied. "I think anyone in my shoes at this moment in time would find it challenging as we're going through a rebuild.

"Whether you're a rookie such as me or an experienced head coach, the messages are still the same.

"It's more the frustration of having to go through it. Hopefully we'll be better people for it but it doesn't help you here and now.

"It's as frustrating as it gets and you learn a lot about yourself and the people around you, for sure.

"I do think I'm the man to oversee the rebuild. It's a horrible experience to go through but you've got to front it up head on."

Applegarth has yet to win a game since replacing Willie Poching at the end of last season, with his side scoring only 87 points in their 14 Super League matches.

Ben Reynolds is sent off by referee Aaron Moore and looks dejected. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The competition’s youngest head coach insists he does not fear for his job.

"I control what I can control," said Applegarth, who confirmed Jack Croft had gone to hospital for scans on a neck injury sustained in Newcastle.

"That's completely out of my hands. I just focus on doing everything I can as head coach of this club to make sure the lads are feeling prepared.

"There's no point worrying about something that you've got no control over."

Leigh’s Edwin Ipape scores a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Wakefield managed to avoid a sixth nilling of the year thanks to Max Jowitt's try nine minutes from time but did not threaten Leigh with the game in the balance, even during a 10-minute period before half-time when the Leopards had 11 men.

"It sums up the story of our year so far," added Applegarth.

"Anyone watching that game as a neutral would probably think we were the team down to 12 men with how we played.

"I thought we were really erratic in the first half and our completion was down again.

"We spoke about composure and being clinical at half-time, not changing how we play because they were down a man. We had to make sure we respected possession and played in the areas of the field we wanted to play in and eventually they'd wilt.

"We went out and did the complete opposite. It's very frustrating as a coach.