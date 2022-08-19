Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching calls for one last big effort to finish job in front of fans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity have found form with their top-flight status under serious threat, claiming three wins in four games against teams in and around the top six.

A fifth straight defeat for Toulouse Olympique at Wigan Warriors leaves Trinity six points clear of relegation danger with three games remaining.

Although Wakefield are not yet mathematically safe, their vastly superior points difference means there is surely no way back for their French rivals.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate Liam Hood's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Poching breathed a sigh of relief at full-time before calling for one last push

"Every win is big for us in the context of the position we're in," said Poching, who does not yet know the extent of Jai Whitbread's injury.

"There is an enormity to it today. It doesn't make us quite fully safe but we had enough about us to get the job done.

"Being six points clear feels better than being even, which is what it was a couple of weeks ago.

"It's the relief of just getting the win. Whilst us coaches are about the performance and getting that right, the win was the most important thing.

"Last week is our next home game and it's a big one. We've had a couple of disappointing performances and results against Hull KR.

"We'll enjoy this and have a look at trying to finish in front of our fans as strongly as we can."

Opposite number Brett Hodgson, meanwhile, conceded that Hull's top-six hopes are over after a ninth defeat in 11 games.

"I wouldn't concern ourselves with the play-offs at the minute," he said.

"Our for and against is at a point where we'd need to win our next three games to have a chance."

The Black and Whites lost Joe Lovodua to a knee injury, while Catalans Dragons-bound Manu Ma'u has played his last game for the club after breaking his arm.

"We had absolutely zero luck again today," said Hodgson.

"Manu broke his arm and Joe Lovodua looks like he's done his PCL. We had two head knocks and had to change a couple of things.