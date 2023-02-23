Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne to miss Wigan Warriors trip with 'medical issue'

Reece Lyne will miss Wakefield Trinity's trip to Wigan Warriors with a "medical issue".

The experienced centre, who has represented England on two occasions, was conspicuous by his absence when Mark Applegarth named his 21-man squad for Friday's game at the DW Stadium.

"Reece has got a bit of a medical issue," said the Trinity boss.

"When we're in a place to give you a bit more info, we will. I don't really want to elaborate on it. We're still working on that one.

"It is a forced change. I thought Reece did well last week. He was one of our more dangerous players.

"It's a bit of a blow for us but the main thing is that Reece is hopefully alright."

Liam Hood was named in the squad after missing round one but the game is likely to come too soon for the hooker.

Forward Kelepi Tanginoa will return, however, to give Trinity a lift on the back of a frustrating home defeat by an understrength Catalans Dragons.

Reece Lyne will not feature against Wigan Warriors. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Liam is a maybe,” said Applegarth. "He’s missed quite a bit of running over these last few weeks.

"When he's fit and available he's a really good player but the last thing we want to do is rush him back at this stage of the year. We'll probably save Hoody for the Huddersfield game.

"It's a big boost for us having Kelepi back. I'm looking forward to seeing him back in action."

Wakefield went toe to toe with the Dragons for long periods last week but were guilty of making costly errors with the game on the line.

Wakefield Trinity suffered round one disappointment against Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Applegarth is backing his team to respond against Wigan.

"For the majority of the game, we weren't far off where we needed to be," he said.

"It was just that five or six-set cluster of errors that put us on the back foot and ended up costing us heavily.

"Whichever team we do go with I'll have full faith in."

Like Trinity, Wigan are smarting from an opening-round defeat after going down at Hull KR.

Applegarth has braced Wakefield for a backlash from Matt Peet's side.

"I think they'll come out full of energy," said Applegarth.

"Matty said he wasn't impressed with their energy and application. I expect that to be a lot different this week.

