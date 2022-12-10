Wakefield Trinity chairman John Minards on call for investment, IMG era and recruitment

Chairman John Minards has stressed that Wakefield Trinity are in a stable financial position after inviting expressions of interest from potential investors.

The club are issuing 'member shares' as they seek closer engagement and alignment with their supporter base while making a separate offer of 'owner shares' to those with larger amounts to invest.

Already in the process of redeveloping the north and east stands, Trinity are conscious that change is coming as IMG leads the sport into a new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield are hoping to get into a position where they can modernise the western terrace and make other improvements to their Belle Vue stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minards has assured supporters that the club are simply seeking to diversify their revenue streams.

"This is a community club and not one that's closed off," he told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Michael (Carter, chief executive) and I are not selling or anything like that. We're just asking people if they'd like to join in.

"The club is in a stable financial position. This isn't an emergency appeal whatsoever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Minards, left, at Mark Applegarth's unveiling. (Picture: Dean Williams)

"The stadium rebuild is covered by fully ringfenced funds. However, having a bit of spare cash to do other things is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's all about getting ourselves in the best shape we possibly can on and off the field for the new world under the IMG proposals."

The biggest change is a move to a grading system which will see automatic promotion and relegation between Super League and the Championship scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs will be given an initial grading at the end of next year, which will be the final season of conventional promotion and relegation.

Wakefield Trinity chairman John Minards, left, with Ben Hall, Yorkshire area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, at the start of the redevelopment process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a review of the grades in late 2024, clubs will be categorised to make up a 12-team Super League.

Category A clubs will be guaranteed participation in the top tier and Category B clubs reassessed annually with the highest-ranking clubs taking up any remaining places in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the full details have yet to be disclosed, Wakefield have made it clear they are chasing the highest grade through their actions.

"We don't know what the criteria are," said Minards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For example, we can assume the state of the ground is going to be one of the criteria but we don't know the requirements in terms of capacity, seating and so on.

"We're eagerly waiting for that to be announced at the start of the 2023 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can all have a good guess at what it will be: financial stability, state of the ground, academy, foundation and community activities, media footprint. We are spending a bit of time thinking about what it could be and getting ourselves ready.

"We're trying to be proactive and get ahead but until we know, it's difficult to know how much we've got to do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield have fielded enquiries from parties potentially interested in making a substantial investment but there is an acceptance that is not going to happen overnight.

However, the club have been encouraged by the reaction from fans wishing to invest smaller amounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've suggested £500 or £1,000 and people are signing up every day," said Minards.

"It's not a trivial amount of money at all for anybody. We've got a really impressive loyal bunch of supporters. Clearly we'd like more but those we have is a real hardcore of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We absolutely recognise that not everybody has got £500 to spend in this way, particularly in these times. If that's you, we appreciate your support in whatever form it takes."

Wakefield have made strides off the field during the off-season with the north terrace on track to be ready for the start of 2023 and the new East Stand taking shape, while a new pitch and big screen have been installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squad has undergone surgery since the end of last season after the likes of Jacob Miller and David Fifita moved on.

After making four additions in Morgan Smith, Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi, Trinity's business appears to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think so," said Minards. "You never say never and never know what's going to suddenly appear.