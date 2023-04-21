All Sections
Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth on Renouf Atoni form, Mason Lino support and Tom Lineham absence

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has backed Renouf Atoni to come good amid criticism of the prop's early-season performances.

By James O'Brien
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:45 BST

The 27-year-old enjoyed a promising pre-season following his arrival from Sydney Roosters but has struggled to make an impact in Super League, averaging 57 metres from eight carries and 25 tackles across his eight appearances.

Atoni has been accused of lacking effort by a section of Trinity supporters who have yet to see their side win in 2023.

But Applegarth has come to Atoni's defence, stressing that the forward is desperate to improve his form ahead of the trip to Wigan Warriors.

Most Popular

"We've stripped his game back a bit and tried to put some confidence in him," said Applegarth, who confirmed Nathan Mason has returned to Huddersfield Giants and Innes Senior is currently surplus to requirements.

"I think we'll see a response from him if he does play on Sunday.

"I don't think it's a lack of effort, for sure. He's one of the best professionals we've got. He's on that training field every single day putting as much extra work in as he can around the main field sessions.

"Like all of us, we're frustrated with some of our performances. I'm sure he'd be one of the first to tell you he's been frustrated with a couple of his individual performances.

Renouf Atoni is struggling to make his mark in Super League. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)Renouf Atoni is struggling to make his mark in Super League. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
"I know he's doing everything he can to work hard and get better. People ask me questions daily and all I'll say is stick with him because he's trying to put his best foot forward. I'm sure he will soon."

Rowan Milnes is poised to make his Trinity debut following his arrival from Hull KR on loan, while Lee Gaskell has also been included in Applegarth's 21-man squad after missing the last five games with a pectoral injury.

Applegarth is hoping the creative pair take some of the heat off Mason Lino.

"If you played against Wakefield over the last two or three weeks, there would have been a big target on Mason Lino's head because most of our attack has been running through Mason," said Applegarth.

Wakefield’s Mason Lino and Matty Ashurst after the loss to Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Wakefield’s Mason Lino and Matty Ashurst after the loss to Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
"Needless to say that if you put a lot of heat on Mason and nullified him, you nullified a lot of what we were doing.

"I don't mean that as disrespectful to Morgan (Smith) who is still learning. We signed him as a third-choice half-back and he's learned some harsh lessons along the way but he's met the challenge and it's good for his development.

"It does add another dimension to what we're doing. Rowan has got a lovely kicking game as well."

Tom Lineham, who has not featured since the 60-0 defeat at Wigan in round two, remains on the sidelines after missing out on the squad once again.

"He got a bit of a hamstring tweak but he's been back in training for three weeks now," said Applegarth.

"He's a likeable member of the squad and has kept his head down and trained hard.

"I've told him that he should still be aiming to force his way back into the team.

"That's a challenge I've put on him. If he matches it, we could see him feature again this season, for sure."

