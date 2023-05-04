Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth weighs up Luke Gale dilemma ahead of Warrington Wolves trip

Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth is weighing up whether to hold Luke Gale back a week as the veteran readjusts to life in Super League.

The 2017 Man of Steel joined Wakefield earlier this week to end his short stay in the Championship with Keighley Cougars.

Gale was named in Trinity's 21-man squad for tomorrow's trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium, raising the prospect of the 34-year-old being thrown straight in against Warrington Wolves.

But the former England half-back could instead make his Wakefield debut when former club Hull FC visit Belle Vue next Thursday.

"I'm not sure if we'll play him on Friday yet," said Applegarth. "We've got to bat smart with Luke. He's not Luke Gale of 2017; he's into his 30s.

"Transitioning from a part-time to full-time environment, we're very conscious that we don't want to rush him back. We might play him or we might save him until next week and get a full week or 10 days of training in him.

"But he's been great, not just with what he can do on the field for you with his organisation and leadership, but it's how he is off the field too, in team meetings helping out with some of our younger guys and showing them what it's like to be at the top level. It's like having another coach on the field for you.

"Luke can free Mason (Lino) up to play a bit more and take a bit of pressure off him. It's the same with Morgan Smith. He's still in contention so he's a good person for him to be tapping into as well."

Luke Gale spent the 2022 season with Hull FC. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Utility-back Lee Gaskell and forward Kelepi Tanginoa will return from injury to boost winless Wakefield but Applegarth is without a recognised centre after Reece Lyne and Samisoni Langi joined the casualty list.

“Reece has got a calf strain,” said Applegarth.

“Soni picked up a bit of a bump after the international game last weekend (when he played for France against England). All being well, he will be in contention for next week. This game probably came a bit too soon for him.

"We have got a few centre options and you’ll have to wait and see on Friday what we go with.

Reece Lyne has rejoined the injury list. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We are getting a couple of bodies back as well, so – as it has been all year – it’s next man up and we soldier on.”

Ten straight defeats have left Trinity four points adrift at the foot of Super League.

Applegarth appreciates the need for points but believes his team have taken tentative steps in the right direction.

“We are expecting a really tough challenge but we’ve taken confidence from some things we did against Wigan," he said.

“We just need to start converting that into points. I can’t question anybody’s spirit; we need to fix some things up individually and be a bit more respectful of the ball.