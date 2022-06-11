Wakefield Trinity coach Willie Poching makes priority clear ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Trinity pulled four points clear of bottom side Toulouse Olympique last weekend courtesy of a dramatic golden-point victory over Hull FC.

Another win in round 15 would take Wakefield level on points with Warrington, further easing their relegation concerns while pulling Daryl Powell's beleaguered side into the scrap.

But Poching is not hung up on the bigger picture with 13 games still remaining.

Willie Poching's side won for the first time in two months last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I'm not focused too much on the table and where we are," said the Trinity head coach.

"My approach is week to week. I've been focused on getting our preparation right and getting the performance right to get the two points. If we get enough of those, the table looks after itself.

"I'm not getting too bogged down in who we're chasing or who we're around; it's about getting the performance we need this week."

Wakefield have a spring in their step after ending a seven-game losing run in dramatic fashion against Hull.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate the dramatic win over Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Poching never doubted the spirit in the camp but expects the manner of the comeback win to do wonders for belief.

"I've seen enough of the fight in our players and the effort they have for each other," he said.

"We just needed some of that to go our way scoreboard-wise. To finish it off under the immense pressure that was extra time showed a lot of character.

"It gives us some confidence going forward and we look forward to the challenge coming this week against Warrington."

Reece Lyne suffered an ankle injury against Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Wire have yet to fire under Powell, winning only five times all year and just twice in their previous 12 games.

But that record does not tell the whole story, according to Poching.

"They start games really fast and dangerously," he said.

"We conceded a couple of early tries in the games we played against them. They've got some real pace that's caught us on the hop a couple of times.

"We've got to be aware of how fast they want to start the game and how dangerous they can be right from kick-off."

Poching has a decision to make at right centre after losing Reece Lyne to an ankle injury.

"We can chuck Lee Gaskell in there if need be or just go with James Batchelor," said Poching.

"We're looking at Thomas Minns who is coming back from injury. He's a chance.

"Jack Croft is serving the last week of his loan period with Newcastle so he'll come into the selection fight in the coming weeks.