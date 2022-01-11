Wakefield Trinity coach Willie Poching pleased with squad’s pre-season progress

6 January 2022..... Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching oversees training using the facilities and 3g pitch at Dewsbury Rams. Picture Tony Johnson

The Kiwi was promoted from assistant to take over from the sacked Chris Chester in August and responded by helping the struggling West Yorkshire club to five wins in just seven games. Players clearly responded to him in that short spell but now the 48-year-old - in the first club head coach appointment of his career - has had the benefit of an extended period of time with them as they prepare for the Betfred Super League opener against Hull FC on February 13.

“It’s been challenging but good,” said Poching.

“Once the season kicks-off and we’re in the tumble-drier, so to speak, we don’t get this sort of time again.

“We try to patch-up, re-go again, play again, so there’s a lot of opportunity at this time of year to get a lot of the work done.

“And it has been really enjoyable to see a lot of players get involved as they have.

“They’re really excited for the season ahead. We still have a little bit of work to do.

“We don’t want to be hitting the ground now or in the next three weeks but the middle of February is where we want to be doing that.

New signing: Winger Tom Lineham has joined Wakefield from Warrington. Picture Tony Johnson

“But I am happy with how we’re doing.”

Although Wakefield lost 34-6 at Leeds Rhinos in their opening friendly on Boxing Day they hope to step up a notch when they head to Halifax on Sunday for their former full-back Scott Grix’s testimonial. With new signings such as Lee Gaskell, Tom Lineham and Liam Hood, they are seeking more consistency in 2022.

“They have all been fantastic additions who’ve enhanced the quality of the personnel in our squad,” added former Leeds forward Poching, with Corey Hall, Jai Whitbread and Sid Adebiyi also brought in.

“We have a couple more friendlies to prepare and give some combinations time to gel together.

“We had a steady squad anyway but the new additions we have are in important positions.

“Everyone is raring to get going again and get playing and playing consistently after a long pre-season.