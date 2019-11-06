Wakefield Trinity complete deal for "outstanding" Halifax forward

Have your say

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester says Adam Tangata can play a “real crucial role” for the side after joining on a season-long loan from Halifax.

The hard-hitting prop, 28, initially linked up with Trinity from the Championship club in August and made five appearances.

Wakefield have now extended that loan deal for the entire 2020 campaign and Chester is delighted.

"I'm really pleased that we've got the pen on the paper for Adz to remain here in 2020,” he said.

“I thought he was outstanding for us at the back end of 2019.

"He brings some real energy to the middle and he's a guy that doesn't shirk any responsibilities.

“He does all the little things really well and he's another player who's got a big engine.

"I'm looking forward to him playing a real crucial role in the team moving forward."

The Cook Islands international said: “I enjoyed my time here last year.

“I only played a handful of games but I was keen to stay on for 2020.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of it here at Wakefield.

“I'd like to see how far I can push myself and I'm sure I'll enjoy being in a full-time environment."