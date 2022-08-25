Wakefield Trinity confirm double departure as popular duo prepare for Belle Vue farewell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players will leave the club at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Arona joined Wakefield ahead of the 2016 season and recently made his 150th Super League appearance, while fellow front-rower Fifita has been a hugely popular figure in his six years at the club.

"This evening’s game is an opportunity to say farewell to two stalwarts of Wakefield Trinity as Tinirau Arona and David Fifita will play at Belle Vue for the final time," read a club statement.

"Arona and Fifita have been outstanding servants to the club and will leave the club with our very best wishes at the end of the season.

"Get down to the Be Well Support Stadium this evening for our 7.30pm clash against Hull KR and say your own goodbye to T and Dave."