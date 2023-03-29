Wakefield Trinity continue early-season recruitment drive with signing of Huddersfield Giants winger

Wakefield Trinity have continued their early-season recruitment drive with the signing of Huddersfield Giants winger Innes Senior on an initial two-week loan.

The 22-year-old returns to Belle Vue for a third spell after scoring 10 tries in 24 games across loan stints in 2020 and 2021.

Senior crossed 12 times in 26 appearances for the Giants in a strong 2022 campaign but has found game time hard to come by this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ireland international is set to make his latest Wakefield debut at St Helens this Friday after scoring a try against the defending Super League champions in his first outing of 2023 last week.

“It’s really good to be coming back to Wakefield," he said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club a couple of years ago and I’m looking forward to training with the team tomorrow.

“It’s been a frustrating start to the season for me personally, so I can’t wait to get back playing with some familiar faces and hopefully contribute to getting some wins.”

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth has been forced into the recruitment market amid an injury crisis that has robbed him of several influential players.

Innes Senior during his loan spell at Wakefield in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After adding Sam Hewitt, Tom Forber and Will Dagger to his depleted squad in recent weeks, Applegarth is pleased to get another signing over the line.

"Innes is a proven Super League winger who enjoyed a really good season for Huddersfield in 2022," said Applegarth, whose team have yet to win a game this season.

"He will certainly add some depth to our options out wide and prove to be a valuable member of our squad."

With Lewis Murphy out for the season due to an ACL injury and fellow winger Tom Lineham on his way back from a hamstring issue, Senior is likely to get thrown straight in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth was without 10 first-team players in all for last week's home defeat by Hull KR, including versatile half-back Lee Gaskell and full-back Max Jowitt, who is still two months away from a return following ankle surgery.

After seeing Robbie Butterworth struggle on his Super League debut, Applegarth felt he had to strike the swap deal with Rovers that saw Dagger replace Corey Hall to give Wakefield some stability at the back in their pursuit of much-needed points.

"Corey is a player we didn't want to let go but we've had to let him go to get a bit of balance to the squad with how the season has panned out," he said.

"Would I want to let Corey Hall go in an ideal world? No. Have I had to let Corey Hall go because centre is one of the positions we're covered in? Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also gives us a bit more experienced cover in those pivotal positions where we're struggling pretty badly through injuries.

"Robbie is going to be a good player in time but it's really important that we don't put too much pressure on him too soon.