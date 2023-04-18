Wakefield Trinity have dipped back into the loan market to sign Hull KR half-back Rowan Milnes on an initial two-week deal.

The 23-year-old, who is a product of the scholarship at Trinity, has featured just three times for the Robins this season, most recently against Wakefield in round six.

Milnes will make his debut for Mark Applegarth's side against Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started my professional journey here in the scholarship at 15 and to be able to come back and get some valuable game time in Super League is an opportunity which I’m really looking forward to," said Milnes.

“I’ll give it my all for the club whilst I’m wearing the shirt and I’m looking forward to meeting the boys and getting started.

“There are some quality players here and hopefully I can develop some good combinations with them and make a positive impact out on the field.”

Milnes links up with a team still searching for their first win of the year after losing their opening nine games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield have made a whole host of signings in recent weeks in an attempt to improve their situation, including Huddersfield Giants loan trio Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior and Nathan Mason.

Rowan Milnes has found game time hard to come by this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Milnes will be reunited with former Rovers team-mate Will Dagger at Belle Vue after the full-back joined on a permanent deal in late March.

“I’m really pleased to have Rowan joining us from Hull KR," said Trinity boss Applegarth.

“I know Rowan from when he was with us in the scholarship and he is a talented half-back who gives us some added options and depth in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been impressed with Rowan’s performances when he’s featured for Hull KR and he’s a player I have admired for a number of years.

“He’ll certainly add to the group and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Milnes finds himself behind England pair Jordan Abdull and Mikey Lewis in the pecking order at Craven Park.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said: "It’s a good opportunity for Rowan to get some Super League game time after not playing for a few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad