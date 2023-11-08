Wakefield Trinity enter dual-registration partnership with Super League champions Wigan Warriors
Trinity will be able to call on Wigan's fringe players in a boost to their hopes of winning the Championship title at the first attempt.
For the Warriors, the agreement offers the opportunity to expose their youngsters to first-team rugby in a strong competition.
Daryl Powell is in the process of rebuilding the Wakefield squad for life in the Championship, with Jermaine McGillvary and Lachlan Walmsley among the new signings.
"This dual-registration agreement with Wigan will be hugely beneficial to both clubs,” said the Trinity head coach.
"We will be able to give great opportunities to some of the best young players in the country, which in turn will give us strength and depth across the whole squad.
"I’m looking forward to working with Matty Peet and the whole Wigan club for mutually beneficial gain."