Wakefield Trinity explain Corey Hall-Will Dagger swap as Hull KR express delight

Wakefield Trinity have ended their search for a full-back after "reluctantly" allowing Corey Hall to join Hull KR in a permanent swap deal with Will Dagger.

Dagger has signed a contract until the end of 2024 to bring the curtain down on his five-year stay at Craven Park, where he was the longest-serving player.

Hall, meanwhile, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Robins in a shock departure from Belle Vue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old, who was the subject of a transfer fee when he joined from Leeds Rhinos, was rewarded for a strong debut season with a new contract at the end of last year.

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth declared that Hall had a "massive future in the game" at the time but he has had to let the youngster go to plug a hole at full-back in the continued absence of the injured Max Jowitt.

"First of all, I'd like to thank Corey for his brilliant service to Wakefield Trinity," said Applegarth.

"It's been no secret that we have been on the search for a full-back, so we have reluctantly let Corey move on to new pastures at Hull KR to be able to bring Will in. As a club, we wish Corey nothing but the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted Will is on board with us and I'm looking forward to getting him into training and to start working with him.

Corey Hall has swapped Wakefield Trinity for Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He will certainly add to our squad in that full-back role with his ability and skillset, and I know that he is really excited to be linking up with us."

Hall featured in four of winless Wakefield's opening six games, making his final appearance for the club against the Robins last week.

The centre will provide competition for Tom Opacic and Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who at 35 is in the twilight of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Hull KR had two transfer bids for Hall rejected in the recent past but no fee is involved in the swap deal with Dagger.

Will Dagger was Hull KR's longest-serving player. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 24-year-old Dagger made just 51 appearances after struggling to establish himself at Craven Park, including two outings at the start of this season.

Rovers boss Willie Peters said: "It was a good opportunity for both players.

"Firstly, for Dags to be able to play first grade every week. I think it’s an important move for him at this stage in his career and we’ve given him that opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On behalf of the club I’d like to thank Will for his contribution to Hull KR and what he’s brought to the team on and off the field.

"We’re delighted for Corey Hall to join us at Hull KR. He’s a talented player for the future and definitely a Super League centre people will get to know more about in years to come.

"He’s in the early stages of his development but we’re looking forward to working with him over the next two and a half years."