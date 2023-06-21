Wakefield Trinity give Jorge Taufua green light to join West Yorkshire rivals

Wakefield Trinity have announced the shock departure of winger Jorge Taufua after less than 12 months at Belle Vue.

Taufua has followed former Wakefield team-mate Lee Gaskell to Bradford Bulls in another coup for the Super League hopefuls.

The 31-year-old joined Trinity from Manly Sea Eagles last July but leaves after scoring only one try in 14 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taufua, who broke his arm in just his second Super League outing, featured 12 times this season, including a run of seven straight games up until the Magic Weekend defeat to Leigh Leopards at the start of this month.

The former Tonga and Samoa international lost his place to trialist Romain Franco for the most recent match against Leeds Rhinos and has now been released from his contract.

"The club can confirm that Jorge Taufua has agreed a mutual release, which will offer him the chance to secure an opportunity elsewhere," read a statement by Wakefield, who now have the allotted seven overseas players on their books.

"Wakefield Trinity thank Jorge for his service and wish him all the best for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taufua has linked up with Bradford on a deal until the end of the season.

Jorge Taufua has become the latest player to leave Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The Bulls are fifth in the Championship after putting together a five-match unbeaten run.

“I’m eager to be joining the Bradford Bulls, a club with proud history and is striving at the top end of the league for promotion so this is an exciting challenge for me to be a part of,” said Taufua.

“Bradford fans can expect me to represent and respect their club and community by my desire and effort and hopefully together we can achieve great things by the end of the year."