Wakefield Trinity given green light to host Hull KR despite Robins' safety concerns

Wakefield Trinity have been given the green light to host Friday's Super League game against Hull KR on the controversial Belle Vue pitch despite safety concerns from the visitors.

An inspection of the new hybrid surface was held yesterday but the final decision was deferred with the two clubs at loggerheads.

Trinity believe the pitch is in better condition than the last home game against Huddersfield Giants on March 3, while Rovers raised concerns after Catalans Dragons faced issues in the aftermath of their February 17 visit to Belle Vue.

After an anxious wait for Wakefield, who would have been forced to find an alternative venue, the pitch has been passed fit by the Rugby Football League.

Kevin Proctor's knees at the end of the game against Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

“The RFL have determined that Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR can go ahead as scheduled at the Be Well Support Stadium,” read a statement.

“An inspection of the playing surface has been conducted, with officials of both clubs present, following issues since the pitch was relaid during the off-season.

“An independent consultant confirmed that the playing surface has improved significantly in the 17 days since the Huddersfield fixture on 3 March, and the RFL Board have therefore ruled that the match can go ahead as planned.”

Sky Sports pulled the plug on its planned coverage of the round six fixture last week ahead of the latest inspection.

Both sides could be seen wearing bandages. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The pitch, which will be 95 per cent soil and natural grass with some plastic strands on top once it is fully established, was installed at the end of last season.

It had to be reinspected in light of complaints from Catalans after seven members of Steve McNamara's squad were forced to take antibiotics for infected leg wounds.

Wakefield were given the all-clear to host Huddersfield and no issues were reported by the visitors.

