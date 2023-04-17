Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood banned as match review panel issues 17 charges

Liam Hood will sit out Wakefield Trinity's next two games after being hit with separate dangerous contact charges in the wake of Sunday's heavy home defeat to Leigh Leopards.

The Trinity hooker has received one-match penalty notices for grade B offences – late contact on kicker and late contact on passer.

The loss of Hood increases Wakefield's woes ahead of trips to Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves either side of the international break.

Mark Applegarth's men are still waiting for their first win of the season after suffering a ninth straight defeat and a fifth nilling against Leigh.

Warrington prop Paul Vaughan was the only other Super League player banned following a review of the round nine fixtures.

The former Australia forward has been suspended for one game for grade B dangerous contact, ruling him out of Thursday's trip to defending champions St Helens.

The match review panel issued 17 charges and two cautions in all covering 11 teams, with Catalans Dragons the only club to escape punishment.

As many as 11 players were fined £250 after avoiding suspension, including Castleford Tigers pair Gareth Widdop and Adam Milner.

Liam Hood has been hit with a suspension. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Widdop received a grade B trip charge and Milner – just back from a two-game ban – was cited for grade A striking.

Hull FC half-back Ben McNamara was charged with grade B other contrary behaviour, while Hull KR prop Rhys Kennedy has been hit in the pocket for a grade A dangerous contact offence.

Huddersfield Giants duo Harvey Livett (grade B trip) and Jermaine McGillvary (grade B dangerous contact) were also fined £250, along with St Helens forward James Bell and Leigh quartet Edwin Ipape, Ben Reynolds, Matt Davis and Josh Charnley.

Hull KR hooker Jez Litten, Saints prop Matty Lees and Wigan front-rower Ethan Havard avoided punishment for grade A offences.

Gareth Widdop returned for Castleford at the AJ Bell Stadium. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)