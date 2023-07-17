Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood hit with ban but loophole means he can face Warrington Wolves

Liam Hood has been handed a one-match ban but the hooker will be available for Wakefield Trinity's next game due to a loophole in the rules.

The Rugby Football League's match review panel has charged Hood with grade B dangerous contact for a late hit in last Friday's defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

However, instead of missing Wakefield's clash with Warrington Wolves on July 30, Hood can serve his suspension this weekend.

Trinity's first team are not in action due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals but the reserves are playing Warrington, which counts towards Hood's ban.

Hugo Salabio and new signing Josh Griffin are also using the second-string fixture to shave a game off their respective seven-match suspensions.

Both players will be free to face Castleford Tigers on August 18 in a crunch clash at the bottom of the table.

All four Challenge Cup semi-finalists avoided suspension issues, with Hood the only Super League player banned in the wake of round 19.

Wigan Warriors trio Bevan French, Kaide Ellis and Harvie Hill were all charged but escaped with £250 fines.

Liam Hood is free to play in Wakefield's next game despite receiving a one-game ban. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Fines were also issued to Wakefield full-back Max Jowitt, Huddersfield forward Adam Milner, Leeds Rhinos back-rower James Bentley and Castleford vice-captain Alex Mellor.