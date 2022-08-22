Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood in hot water but suspension relief for Super League rivals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge went unpunished during Wakefield's win at Hull FC on Friday night but the Rugby Football League's match review panel has charged Hood with a grade D offence, which usually carries a ban between three and five matches.

If he is found guilty, the 30-year-old will sit out Trinity's final three games and potentially the start of next season.

The panel noted: "Shoulder charge – initial contact with the head."

Liam Hood celebrates his try against Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hood will learn his fate at a tribunal tomorrow evening, along with team-mate Kelepi Tanginoa as he appeals against his three-match ban for dangerous contact.

Tanginoa, who served one game of the suspension last week, is challenging the grading of the charge and if successful, could be available for the final week of the regular season.

Elsewhere, only one ban was handed out by the match review panel in a welcome boost to clubs heading into a hectic period.

Michael McIlorum will miss Catalans Dragons' date with Toulouse Olympique on Thursday night after receiving a one-match suspension for grade A dangerous contact.

Michael McIlorum has been suspended. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull KR prop George King, Huddersfield Giants back-rower Sam Hewitt and Wigan Warriors forward John Bateman were all given zero-match penalty notices.