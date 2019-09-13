Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR safe as London Broncos suffer relegation

Have your say

ALL three Yorkshire clubs survived the risk of relegation last night on a dramatic final regular round of Super League action.

Hull FC's Gareth Ellis looks dejected as their season comes to an end. (Picture: PA)

Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity each sat joint-bottom with London Broncos ahead of their respective games but the Broad Acres trio emerged unscathed.

London, who had been bottom for 17 of the past 18 rounds, needed to win at Wakefield.

However, Danny Ward – shortlisted as Super League Coach of the Year – saw his side fall 19-10 at Belle Vue, meaning they drop back into the Championship just 11 months after winning promotion.

Ryan Hampshire scored two tries for Chris Chester’s team in a win that saw them finish ninth in the table.

Huddersfield rounded off with a 24-22 victory over Catalans Dragons while Hull KR were thankful of Trinity’s success as they lost 17-16 in Golden Point extra-time at Salford Red Devils.

At the other end of the table, Castleford Tigers confirmed their play-off spot without even taking to the field.

Hull FC needed to beat St Helens to oust Castleford – who lost 26-8 at Wigan on Thursday – from fifth but they lost 22-6 at home to the leaders.

That means Tigers will visit fourth-placed Warrington Wolves – who lost 26-4 at Leeds Rhinos last night – in Thursday’s elimination play-off while Wigan host Salford in a qualifying tie on Friday.