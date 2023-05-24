Wakefield Trinity injury latest with updates on Jai Whitbread, Samisoni Langi and Renouf Atoni

Mark Applegarth is low on numbers for Friday's trip to Catalans Dragons after seeing several experienced players join Wakefield Trinity's casualty list.

Applegarth has lost Tom Lineham, Lee Gaskell and Renouf Atoni in the aftermath of last week's Challenge Cup hammering by Leigh Leopards.

The Trinity boss was already without Reece Lyne, Samisoni Langi and Jai Whitbread as he continues his search for a first win since taking the reins in the off-season.

Centre Langi is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle, while Atoni will be missing for at least a month with a knee issue.

With fellow prop Whitbread also sidelined, Applegarth has not ruled out dipping back into the recruitment market.

"Soni is out for about eight weeks after getting an ATFL injury on the back of a tackle in the Hull game," said Applegarth during Wednesday's press conference.

"Jai's groin is still not right. It had tightened up so we rested him for the cup game but he's still got a bit of a niggle.

"We're hoping it's not too bad. We're sending him for a scan later today to make sure.

Samisoni Langi is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're hoping anywhere between two or three weeks. He might be back for Magic but maybe not. I don't think it's as bad as it could have been.

"Renouf has got a grade two MCL strain so we're looking at anywhere from four to eight weeks.

"Kev Proctor has been playing middle for us, Josh Bowden is back fit, we've got Eddie Battye, young Sam (Eseh), Rob Butler is still in contention, so we've still got bodies.

"Losing a couple is not ideal but it is what it is. If a player becomes available we feel can strengthen us and it fits within our budgets, 100 per cent we'll look to strengthen."

Jai Whitbread has been one of Wakefield's most consistent performers this season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Trinity are also light in the three-quarters in the absence of Langi, Gaskell, Lyne and Lineham.

Centre Jack Croft has been included in Wakefield's 21-man squad for the clash with the Dragons following his return to the club, while full-back Max Jowitt will feature for the first time since the defeat to the French side in round one.

Veteran half-back Luke Gale, meanwhile, must pass some final checks before being cleared to make his debut.

"Reece all being well should be just after Magic,” added Applegarth.

"He's had a soleus strain. He'll start running again next week and as long as he gets no adverse reaction, it's just about getting his match fitness back up.

"Lee Gaskell dislocated his thumb against Leigh and has got a bit of a hamstring injury from the same game. He's been ruled out for this week.

"Tom's finger kept on dislocating and he couldn't get it back in. He put his hand up this week but the medical staff rightly want to get him to a specialist to see what the issue is. His swelling is pretty horrible but hopefully that will settle down next week and as long as no surgery is needed, he'll be back in contention for the Magic Weekend game (against Leigh on June 4).

