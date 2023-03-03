Wakefield Trinity left sweating over Lewis Murphy injury as Mark Applegarth provides update

Wakefield Trinity were left sweating over an injury to Lewis Murphy after going down 8-0 to Huddersfield Giants at Belle Vue.

The young winger, who has been heavily linked with a move to NRL giants Sydney Roosters, was forced off with a knee issue in the first half.

Murphy tried to run the injury off but accepted defeat to leave Trinity boss Mark Applegarth facing an anxious wait.

"We don't know yet," said Applegarth on the extent of the problem.

"We'll get him in for a scan early next week. I'll have to watch it back on video but from what I saw it was a contest in the air. We'll have a closer look to see exactly what happened.

"I don't think he'll be available for next week. Hopefully it's nothing too serious and we can get him back sooner rather than later."

Trinity were much improved on the back of a 60-0 hammering at Wigan Warriors, holding firm for long periods against a team that relish a forward battle.

Applegarth had no complaints after losing a hard-fought arm wrestle.

Lewis Murphy was forced off with a knee injury. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"The effort is there," he added.

"We asked for a response to last week and we definitely got that. Sometimes you've just got to tip your hat and say you got beat by a better team.

"I thought how Huddersfield stuck to the game plan and strangled us through our own errors and kept putting us in corners and capitalising on our mistakes, you've got to say 'fair play'.

"Congratulations to Huddersfield. We just lost to the better team on the evening."

Joe Greenwood celebrates scoring the only try of the game. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

While Wakefield were left to reflect on a third straight defeat, Huddersfield got off the mark at the second attempt following a disappointing home loss to Warrington Wolves.

Giants boss Ian Watson said: "The boys needed to feel being in that kind of game against a team that were fully committed and desperate to get the result.

"For us to stay at it away from home and do the tough stuff and be willing to keep doing the tough stuff was really pleasing.