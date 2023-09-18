Wakefield Trinity pair banned as Warrington Wolves star sent to tribunal

Wakefield Trinity will be without Jai Whitbread and Kevin Proctor for their final game in Super League after both players were handed one-game bans.

Whitbread and Proctor, who received a yellow card at the time, have been charged with grade C dangerous contact by the match review panel following late hits in the first half of Trinity's dramatic golden-point defeat at Leigh Leopards that confirmed the club's relegation.

The pair will sit out Wakefield's final match before they drop into the Championship against Hull KR and appear to have played their last game for the club.

Proctor is unlikely to agree a new deal, while Whitbread is the subject of interest from Super League clubs.

Salford Red Devils are set to be without King Vuniyayawa for their must-win clash with Catalans Dragons after he received a two-match ban following an incident in Saturday's defeat at Hull KR.

The Fijian prop was sin-binned in the first half for a forceful off-the-ball tackle on Rovers full-back Jack Walker that has subsequently earned him a grade C charge for other contrary behaviour.

Salford must beat the Dragons and hope Warrington Wolves slip-up at Huddersfield Giants in their bid to snatch the final play-off place.

Warrington's hopes of securing sixth spot have been hit by a grade E charge for leading prop Paul Vaughan.

Kevin Proctor has had a disappointing stint in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The former Australia international will face a tribunal after being accused of lifting an injured player in last week's defeat to St Helens.

The normal suspension range for a grade E charge is four to six matches, meaning Vaughan's season will be over if he is found guilty.

A further five Super League players were charged by the match review panel, including £250 fines for Warrington front-rower Thomas Mikaele, St Helens winger Tommy Makinson, Wigan Warriors prop Kaide Ellis and Leigh back-rower Kai O'Donnell.