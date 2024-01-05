Wakefield Trinity plot ambitious move for England and Catalans Dragons prop Mike McMeeken

Wakefield Trinity are plotting an ambitious move for England forward Mike McMeeken as they step up their plans for a Super League return in 2025.

The 29-year-old, who rose to prominence under current Trinity boss Daryl Powell during a six-year stay at Castleford Tigers, is in the final 12 months of his contract with Catalans Dragons.

Several Super League clubs are monitoring the situation but The Yorkshire Post understands Wakefield are already in the process of preparing a lucrative package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McMeeken was among England's top performers in the series whitewash of Tonga after playing 27 games for Catalans in 2023, culminating in a Grand Final appearance at Old Trafford.

The Basingstoke native, who began his career with London Broncos, could now be set for a permanent return to England at the end of his fourth season in the south of France.

Although clubs cannot officially approach off-contract players until May 1, Wakefield are understood to be confident of luring the prop to Belle Vue.

Trinity will spend the 2024 campaign in the Championship but are expected to return to Super League next year following the switch to a grading system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As first reported by Rugby League Live, Trinity are also interested in re-signing McMeeken's Catalans and England team-mate Tom Johnstone as ambitious new owner Matt Ellis puts his stamp on the club.

Mike McMeeken was an ever-present for England against Tonga. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The 28-year-old, who joined the Dragons from Wakefield on a two-year deal at the end of 2022, scored 87 tries in 115 games during his time at Belle Vue.