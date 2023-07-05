Wakefield Trinity provide injury update as they sweat over Luke Gale scan results

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed Luke Gale will undergo a scan after suffering an injury scare in training.

The veteran half-back went over on his ankle earlier this week and will sit out Friday's home clash with Wigan Warriors.

In an injury update, Wakefield ruled out a break but are sweating over the results of a scan scheduled for Thursday.

The loss of Gale is a major blow for Mark Applegarth's relegation-threatened side after the former England man inspired Trinity to a second win of the season against Salford Red Devils last week.

The 35-year-old linked up with Wakefield in early May but has featured just twice, with a groin issue delaying his debut until late last month.

Gale's latest injury leaves Applegarth short on half-back options for the visit of Wigan.

Mason Lino is still a week away from a return, while Morgan Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

Smith joins Lewis Murphy on the long-term casualty list, with the winger still working his way back from an ACL injury sustained in March ahead of a move to Sydney Roosters at the end of the year.

Luke Gale finds himself back on the sidelines. (Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

Trinity are hopeful of welcoming back Jordy Crowther at the end of July as he continues his recovery from a calf problem, while Isaac Shaw is on course to return against Huddersfield Giants next week.

Wakefield have yet to determine return dates for Kelepi Tanginoa (broken forearm) and Romain Franco (rotator cuff tear).